The Stonyford Recreation and Park District is scheduled to hold Governing Board Elections on November 2 and two four-year seats and three four-year seats on this five member board will be up for election.
According to a release issued by the Colusa County Elections Office, qualified candidates must be a registered voter of the district to run in the election.
The filing period will run from July 12 through August 6 and if an incumbent doesn’t file by 5 p.m. on the last day of the filing period, the filing deadline will be extended for any qualified candidate – other than the incumbent – to August 11 at 5 p.m.
The extension of the filing period does not apply if no incumbent officeholder exists and currently the two four-year seats are vacant, which means no incumbent officeholders exist for these two seats.
Candidates may obtain and file the Declaration of Candidacy and other related forms at the Office of the County Clerk, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 200, Colusa, Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4 p.m. and office hours are extended to 5 p.m. on deadline dates, according to the release.
“In the event there are no nominees, or an insufficient number of nominees for an office, the office may be filled by appointment, unless a petition requesting election is filed by voters of the District or Division, pursuant to Elections Code 10515,” it was stated in the release.
Potential candidates are urged to call the County Elections Department at 458-0500 for additional information on the candidate filing process.