The Colusa City Council approved a resolution last Tuesday night that allows the city to move forward with a needs assessment report that will be funded by money in the city’s cannabis fund.
Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain said the resolution allotted funds not to exceed $15,000 to complete the report, which will include a series of public meetings, community comments and input, as well as data collections including unemployment and job loss rates.
“Once we have that information we can look for and apply for grants that may help the community on how they see what needs to change or be added,” said Cain. “There are a lot of grants out there. Some might be for road and sidewalk improvements, helping business with the facade (or) attracting people, marking Colusa, the list goes on. That’s why we need the public to drive this.”
During the meeting, Colusa Mayor Josh Hill said he felt that completing this report was a way for the community to move forward.
“That’s what our cannabis funds are for,” said Hill. “They are there to make a difference in the city. This is a way for us to get our foot in the door, to get the ball rolling and get some stuff moving.”
While there was hesitation from Councilmember Greg Ponciano to dip into the city’s cannabis fund, the resolution passed with a 3-1 vote.
According to Cain, there is currently $350,000 in the city’s cannabis fund.
“I believe that it will double over the next year as the business that we have approved are building now and getting ready to start operation,” said Cain.
Cain said the city plans to start collecting data in the next couple of weeks and will continue for the next two or three months.