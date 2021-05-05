To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month, Safe Haven has partnered with Colusa County Behavioral Health to host their fourth annual Veterans Car Show in Colusa on Saturday.
“The event will entail a car show from local community members, raffle, lunch and of course information regarding recovery and wellness!,” said Paul Billeci, peer support specialist for County of Colusa Behavioral Health.
According to Billeci, a portion of the proceeds donated at the event will be used to purchase bricks for the veterans wall at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa.
The wall – which is a project that has been facilitated by the Colusa Veterans of Foriegn War since 2011 – honors local veterans. To date, the memorial has grown to include eight stone walls lined with bricks engraved with the name, rank and branch of service of more than 1,000 local veterans dating as far back as World War I.
The car show will be held in the north parking lot of the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. May 8.
Admission is free and lunch will be provided.
A raffle will also be held and tickets will be available to purchase for $1 each or six for $5.
Those that would like to enter a vehicle can still register by paying a $20 late registration fee.
For more information, call Paul Billeci at 812-5819 or email pbilleci@countyofcolusa.org.