Colusa County Health and Human Services launched an updated COVID-19 dashboard this week to highlight local week-over-week data including total and active cases, hospitalizations, deaths, case rate and vaccination progress.
“The user-friendly dashboard is updated weekly using locally curated data, which is oftentimes more accurate and current than data posted by other entities,” read a release issued by Colusa County Health and Human Services.
As of Monday, health officials reported 3,005 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of 35 cases from the previous week.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 55 are active cases in isolation and there are five virus-related hospitalizations at this time.
To date, there have been 21 virus-related deaths reported within Colusa County and the county’s average case rate for the past seven day is 10.7 percent per 100K residents.
According to the dashboard, 48.6 percent of the population of Colusa County has been vaccinated against COVID-19 to date. Of those fully vaccinated, six percent are between the ages of 12-15, 22 percent are between the ages of 16-19, 43 percent are between the ages of 20-49, 53 percent are between the ages of 50-64 and 58 percent are aged 65 and older.
The updated dashboard can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/j2chxwxk.
Those interested in receiving a vaccination can call the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 458-0399 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.