For those staying at home to comply with pandemic orders, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. urges them to call the toll-free 811 number before digging or excavating in yards.
In a press release, PGE said a representative can be contacted by calling 811 or through filing a request online at https://usanorth811.org/. Then a PGE representative will come to the property and mark gas and electric lines for free. They ask that residents file the service request three days before digging is set to begin.
“From repaving a driveway to installing a fencepost, calling 811 three working days before excavating to have the locations of underground gas or electric lines marked will help keep you, your family and your neighbors safe,” said Vince Gaeto, senior director, PG&E Gas Operations.