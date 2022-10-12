The Colusa County Office of Education (CCOE), in collaboration with Colusa County Behavioral Health (CCBH) and the four Colusa County school districts, is pleased to announce a brand-new mental health initiative available for Colusa County students and their families: the BEST for Students Program. The BEST, or Behavioral Emotional Support Team, has created four mental health wellness centers with the aim of assisting Colusa County school districts by reducing behavioral and emotional issues students are facing, with the goal of stable mental health overall.
“Establishing the BEST for Students Program has been a collaborative effort from all the agencies involved,” stated Chuck Wayman, CCOE’s Deputy Superintendent of Student Services. “We are excited to be able to provide these services to students and families within their school communities.”
BEST wellness centers are located at Burchfield Primary School, Johnson Junior High School, Williams Lower Elementary School, and Maxwell Elementary School, and involve three tiers of service. Tiers 1 and 2 offer on-campus support through the assistance of Mental Health Specialists and Therapists. Various interventions by BEST clinically trained staff are geared to improve students’ social, academic, and family functioning, and can occur individually or in a group setting. If a student requires a more intensive form of aid, BEST staff will refer the student to CCBH (Tier 3) and conduct a follow-up meeting with the family.
“We are committed to promoting the mental wellness of the students and families of Colusa County, and to be a resource to faculty and staff in each school district,” said Behavioral Health Director Anthony Hobson, Ph.D.
Referrals to the BEST Program can be made by a teacher, school staff member, a family member, or a student. Referrals can be made during and after school hours, with all consultations occurring at the end of a school day. For more information, contact CCOE’s Student Support Services Manager Kevin Douglas at 530-473-1350 or CCBH’s BEST for Students Program Supervisor Chelsea McGowan at 530-393-6898.