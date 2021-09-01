The Colusa County Office of Education has appointed Arbuckle native Chuck Wayman as the new Deputy Superintendent of Student Services.

“Deputy Superintendent Wayman has been a CCOE employee for 17 years, starting as a Special Education teacher. For the last six years, he has served as CCOE’s assistant superintendent of Special Education/SELPA Director,” read a release issued by CCOE. “During that time, the department worked together to implement many new programs, procedures, and policies to help with the continued increase of students at county schools.”

According to the release, Wayman will oversee and manage the CCOE Special Education, Educational Services, and Children’s Services departments in this new role.

Colusa County Superintendent of Schools Michael P. West is thrilled to welcome Wayman into his new role.

“As a former teacher, coach, and, more recently, assistant superintendent of Special Education, Chuck brings a unique view of education and leadership experience in special education, and a passion for all students in Colusa County,” said West.

Jessica Galloway-Haney will be taking over Wayman’s former position as Director of Special Education.

“Before joining the CCOE team in 2019 as a special education teacher at Burchfield Primary School, and transitioning to the role of Program Specialist, Director Galloway-Haney worked for a number of years with Ventura County SELPA,” according to the release.

Wayman described Galloway-Haney as possessing a vast knowledge of special education and being a strong advocate for students with special needs.

“She has also been instrumental in navigating service delivery for special needs students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wayman. “Jessica’s calm demeanor, expertise in the field of special education, and ‘student first’ attitude make her an ideal person for the director role.”

West shared warm congratulations to both Wayman and Galloway-Haney on their new roles, and thanked them both for their “focused excellence on educating all children within Colusa County.”