By Lynzie Lowe llowe@appealdemocrat.com Colusa County Sun-Herald
After a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colusa County Office of Education hosted the Colusa County Elementary Spelling Competition last week.
Colusa County Office of Education Deputy Superintendent Aaron Heinz said 12 participants and their families gathered in the multipurpose room at the CCOE Education Village in Williams on the afternoon of March 1 for the competition.
According to organizers, the Elementary Spelling Competition is open to all students currently attending fourth through sixth grade at a district school or district-recognized home school program. Two students from each grade level at each school are invited to participate, and competitors are chosen at the discretion of the districts.
Educational Services Director Lorilee Niesen returned as Spell Master this year and was joined by judges Barry Morrell, Board of Education Area 2 representative, Executive Administrative Assistant Tina Maxwell and Colusa County Superintendent of Schools Michael West.
“There was definitely a lot of excitement in the room from both students and staff,” said Heinz. “I spoke with a few of the family members and most all agreed how great it was to be back to this event, and that the kids had been studying hard for the past few weeks getting ready. They were very appreciative that the event was back!”
Williams Upper Elementary School fourth grader Paola Ambriz took first place with the winning word “synonym” and Williams Upper Elementary School sixth grader Elly Ramos took the second place spot.
Winners of this competition are now eligible to participate in the California State Elementary Spelling Bee Championship, which is scheduled to take place May 14 in Stockton.