CCOE host inaugural awards dinner to recognize local educators

Colusa County Office of Education honored county and district educators with its first annual District Awards dinner on Friday.
Superintendent of Schools Michael West presided over the event, which included keynote speaker Dr. Ed Manansala, Superintendent of Schools of the El Dorado County Office of Education, who spoke of the importance of Honoring the Heroes.
Colusa County’s 2022 Award Winners included:
Employee of the Year - Mo Espino (CUSD)
Employee of the Year - Bonnie Piper (MUSD)
Elementary School Teacher of the Year - Michelle Cherry (PJUSD)
Middle School Teacher of the Year - Maite Testerman (CUSD)
High School Teacher of the Year - Nik Willis (WUSD)
Preschool Teacher of the Year - Tammy Arce (Colusa Head Start)
Special Educator of the Year - Emily Abken (CCOE)
Special Educator of the Year - Jennifer Carter (CCOE)
Special Educator of the Year - David Wright (CCOE)
Administrator of the Year - Chuck Wayman (CCOE)
Rookie Teacher of the Year - Sierra Reading (PJUSD)
“Congratulations to all of our winners, and thank you to all of our educators and support staff who strive everyday to provide the very best education to the children of Colusa County!,” said Aaron Heinz, deputy superintendent for the Colusa County Office of Education.