Through a cooperative partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance, the Colusa County Office of Education’s “And Literacy For All” initiative recently achieved a literacy milestone – 100 million words read county wide.
According to a release issued by the Colusa Office of Education, Footsteps2Brilliance is a free bilingual early learning platform geared for children in preschool through third grade.
“Since its May 2016 inception by Superintendent of Schools Michael P. West, Colusa County students have spent over 32,000 hours developing literacy skills, created 98,000 eBooks, read 237,000 eBooks, played 400,000 literacy games, and read 100,000,000 words,” it was stated in the release.
Additionally, children increased their literacy development by 12 percent this school year across the five literacy domains of phonics, phonological awareness, language, logic and reasoning and reading comprehension, according to the release.
“Colusa County Office of Education is a model for early learning success,” said Ilene Rosenthal, CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance, Inc. “Not only have they invested in the necessary resources to ensure that every child enters Kindergarten prepared to learn, but they have simultaneously launched consistent community outreach services to ensure that all community members remain engaged in academic success We are so honored to be their partner in this movement to eliminate the achievement gap before it even begins.”
To celebrate this achievement, the “And Literacy For All” program team invites children within the county to enter a coloring contest for the chance to win a tote bag of 10 children’s books. To enter the contest, visit the “CCOE-And Literacy For All” Facebook page. The deadline to enter is July 31.
For questions about the contest or how you can sign up for a free Footsteps2Brilliance account, contact Literacy Liaison Stefani Santana at 491-9405.