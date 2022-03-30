CCOE’s annual Family Fair returns to Egling on Saturday

To celebrate the Month of the Young Child, the Colusa County Office of Education, Children’s Services Department has teamed up with the Colusa County Local Child Care Planning Council, the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children (CAPC) and Colusa County First 5 to host a family fair on Saturday.
“Our yearly event is to provide Colusa County residents access to the many resources available for families with young children,” said Joseph Moye, division director for supportive services. “We invite as many of our health, safety and support organizations as we can and truly celebrate the amazing community of Colusa.”
According to Moye, the Farm2U petting Zoo and Bill the Magician will be returning this year in addition to raffle prizes and more than 25 resource booths, including D.A.R.E., Premier Mushroom, Ampla Health, Approaches to Literacy, the Colusa County Ministerial Association, the Colusa County Office of Education and more.
Each booth will be offering games and prizes, snacks, music, giveaways as well as information on children’s health, education and services available in Colusa County.
“I will also be playing music and telling stories as Sideshow Joe, my children’s musician persona,” said Moye. “We will have representatives from the library reading stories as well.”
Last year, the CCOE transitioned this annual event to a drive-thru format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Moye said the staff, participants and himself are just glad that the event can be held in-person once again.
The free family fair will be held at Egling Middle School, 813 Webster St., Colusa on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“If you plan on attending the event, remember some areas will be outside, please dress for the weather of the day,” said Moye. “This is an event for families and we hope that everyone comes prepared to play and have fun.”
For more information, call 530-458-0350.