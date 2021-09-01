The Colusa County Office of Education Prevention Services will host a series of workshops to provide parents with key information to better help with their student’s education.
“The goal is to empower our parents by building their capacity as partners in their child’s Education,” said Claudia Deniz, program support technician for CCOE – Educational Services. “COVID-19 left its impact on our student’s social emotional health; thus, we will provide resources and information to support parents through a social and emotional lens within each workshop.”
According to a release issued by CCOE, this program will consist of a series of seven workshops that will discuss how parents can best support their child’s education through the lens of social and emotional learning.
“Each month’s meeting will focus on a new topic related to social and emotional learning, with a meet and greet on Sept. 8 to kick things off,” read the release.
The “We Are Family/Entre Familia,” countywide parent engagement initiative will run through April 6, 2022 and cover topics including tobacco use prevention education, coping with stress and depression, attendance intervention strategies and communication, self-care, healthy choices, and understanding IEP and 504 plans.
“Each meeting will have a fun activity tied to that month’s topic,” according to the release.
Workshops will be the first Wednesday of each month through April from 6-7:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Education Village, 499 Margurite Street, Suite B, Williams.
A light dinner will be served at each workshop.
For more information or to register for one or all of the training workshops, call Deniz at 473-1350 extension 1030 or email cdeniz@ccoe.net.