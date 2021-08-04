The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that all people, including those that have been fully vaccinated, should wear a mask indoors in public if in an area of substantial or high transmission to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others.
Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, director of the CDC, said new science related to the Delta variant sparked the update of the mask guidance.
“The Delta variant is showing everyday it’s willingness to outsmart us and to be an opportunist in areas where we have not shown a fortified response against it,” said Walensky. “This week our data shows that Delta remains the predominant variant circulating in the United States ... In recent days, I have seen new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause COVID-19.”
As of last week, CDPH recommended that masks should be worn universally indoors statewide.
“Unvaccinated persons continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings,” it was stated in a release issued by CDPH on Wednesday. “This guidance is an update, in light of review of the most recent CDC recommendations. To achieve universal masking in indoor public settings, we are recommending that fully vaccinated people also mask in indoor public settings across California. This adds an extra precautionary measure for all to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, especially in communities currently seeing the highest transmission rates.”
According to the release, local health jurisdictions may be more restrictive than this guidance but Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties have not implemented any new mask mandates at this time.
According to the CDC, Colusa County has a case rate of 84 cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of zero percent, placing the county into its “substantial” COVID-19 transmission rate category.
Tehama County falls into the “substantial” COVID-19 transmission level as well, according to the CDC, with data reported on Tuesday showing that Tehama County has a case rate of 93 new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positive rate of 4.5 percent.
It is recommended that masks be worn indoors in both Colusa and Tehama counties at this time.
According to the CDC, a mask recommendation is not in effect for Glenn County due to a low case and positivity rate.