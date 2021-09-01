The second and final free fishing day of the year will take place Saturday.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers two Free Fishing Days each year – typically around the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends – to provide a great, low-cost way for those interested in fishing to give it a try.
No sport fishing license is needed this Saturday, Sept. 4, and anglers are urged to fish responsibly.
All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures, remain in effect on Free Fishing Days.
Anglers must have an appropriate report card if they are fishing for steelhead or sturgeon anywhere in the state or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity river systems.
A basic annual resident sport fishing license in California currently costs $52.66 while a one-day fishing license costs $17.02.
For more information or to purchase a fishing license, visit wildlife.ca.gov