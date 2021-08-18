To gather input from licensed hunters about public hunting programs in the Sacramento Valley, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will host an online outreach meeting next week.
According to a release issued by CDFW, the meeting will include updates on habitat conditions, availability of water for wetlands during the current drought and possible impacts of the lingering global pandemic.
“State lands to be discussed include the Gray Lodge and Upper Butte Basin wildlife areas, including the Little Dry Creek, Howard Slough and Llano Seco units,” it was stated in the release. “Federal refuge personnel will also be available to speak about the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex, including Delevan, Sacramento, Colusa and Sutter refuges.”
The online meeting will be held using the Microsoft Teams platform on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 4-6 p.m.
According to the release, CDFW annually provides an opportunity for licensed hunters to comment and make recommendations on public hunting programs, including anticipated habitat conditions in the hunting areas on Type A wildlife areas through public meetings and outreach.
For more information, including how to obtain the link and instructions on how to submit comments and questions, email Tim Hermansen at Tim.Hermansen@wildlife.ca.gov.