In order to recognize those in Colusa County who are 80 years of age or older, the Sacramento Valley Museum hosted a “birthday party.”
“We just thought we have a lot of those aged people in the county and several of them graduated from the museum building which used to be the high school,” said Cindy Gobel, a museum board member and event organizer.
She said it was mostly a social event where the attendees had a chance to catch up with old friends and talk about the old days.
Gobel said she had planned to ask if some attendees what the secret to their longevity is but that didn’t end up happening.
“They were so delighted to get to see each other and talk about their old school days and catch up … who was I to stop them,” she said.
Attendees also got to enjoy a salad from a local restaurant and, of course, birthday cake.
“As far as I know, everybody at and had a grand time,” Gobel said.
There were multiple goals for the event, she said. They’re constantly trying to think of ways to introduce people to the museum – there were some attendees who had never been, Gobel said.
They also wanted to get that age group together so they could socialize.
“Some of those people live by themselves or are in a care home and there’s not a lot of social stimulation going on and (we) just wanted to get them together and provide a room and a time for them to have fun,” Gobel said.
Although it was a free event, Gobel said there was a donation jar and several donated money for museum operation.
Carolina Vann, another board member, helped Gobel with things like gathering supplies, the food and beverages, Gobel said.
“Caroline Vann was a huge help,” Gobel said.
She said this was the first year the museum hosted an event like this and decided to start small – they may decide to include younger aged groups in the future.
Gobel said she believes they may schedule another social like this next July.