The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin nonresponse followup home visits Aug. 11 to collect information from households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.
Marna Davis, media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, said that as the census continues, there is a big push for responses at this time to avoid in-person visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s very critical to respond now,” said Davis. “By responding to the census, you can really help to shape your community for the next ten years.”
According to Davis, census takers equipped with personal protective equipment including facial coverings will visit households that have not submitted census data before the Aug. 11 nonresponse followup start date in an effort to compile responses for a more complete count.
“Census data informs funding for critical public services like healthcare, schools, roads, public transportation, homeless and senior services,” said Davis. “It also helps businesses decide where they should invest and hire in communities.”
Donna Dennis, program manager II for the Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services, said Colusa County currently has Census 2020 “Be Counted” ads running on transit buses throughout the county.
“Additionally, targeted outreach has been done with our Veteran population, families with minor children and seniors,” said Dennis.
Dennis said there are Census kiosks located at all county library branches, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Behavioral Health Department, the Arbuckle and Williams Family Action Centers and the Colusa Child Abuse Prevention Council office.
“These kiosks offer users internet access to complete their Census survey and how to guides in various languages,” said Dennis.
As of Tuesday, California had a self-response rate of 64.2 percent, slightly higher than the national rate of 62.9 percent.
The city of Colusa had a 62.1 percent response rate. The city of Williams was far below with a response rate of just 46.4 percent. Individual response rates for Arbuckle, Grimes, Maxwell and Princeton were not available at the time of publication. Colusa County as a whole had a response rate of 52.9.
“It is imperative that Colusa County’s response to the Census is accurate to ensure proper funding and government representation for our citizens,” said Dennis.
The census can be completed online at www.2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020. Davis said responses can be completed in just a few minutes and are available in 13 different languages.
The self-response period, which includes online, phone and mailed responses, has been extended from July 31 to Oct. 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The non-response follow up period is now scheduled to begin Aug. 11 and will continue through Oct. 31.
For more information on the 2020 census visit https://www.census.gov.