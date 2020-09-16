Door-to-door census visits are now underway after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. Census Bureau said some households may also receive a follow up visit to ensure everyone is counted.
Marna Davis, media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, said the bureau updates the list of households that have already responded daily but additional visits may be necessary for some.
“It is possible that a census taker will still visit the address as part of the quality assurance program even if a household has already responded,” said Davis. “The public is encouraged to answer the door and cooperate with census takers as they follow up.”
According to Davis, there are several reasons a second visit may be required, including confusion about an address.
“If the community’s addresses recently changed or the household responded with an address that does not match the Census Bureau’s address list, census takers will visit to verify the address and collect a response in person,” said Davis.
Davis said If a census taker has left a notice of their visit, residents can respond online or by phone using the Census ID provided on the notice.
As of Tuesday, the 2020 Census website reported that Glenn County has a total self-response rate of 64.1 percent while Tehama County’s self-response rate was 62.8 percent.
A self-response rate of 57.3 percent was reported in Colusa County.
The state of California was reported to have a 68.2 percent self-response rate while the national self-response rate was reported as 65.8 percent.
Households can still respond to the 2020 Census through September 30th online at 2020census.gov, by phone by calling 844-330-2020, or by completing and mailing in a paper copy of the questionnaire.