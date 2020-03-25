Just one week into the kickoff of the 2020 census invitations, the Bureau elected to suspend its field operations for two weeks to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
The Bureau is taking the step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone going through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions, according to a news release.
During the hiatus, the Bureau will continue to evaluate all census operations. Should any additional adjustments need to be made, the Bureau will communicate these changes broadly and promptly.
For those who haven’t responded to the census questionnaire, census takers will begin visiting households around the U.S. in late May.
The Bureau will adjust census taker and survey operations daily in response to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak.
As of March 18, more than 11 million households had responded to the 2020 census, which is used to get an accurate count of the country to help federal, state and local lawmakers determine how to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars for critical public safety programs.