The 2020 census questionnaires started to be sent to households last week, comprising about 20 percent of the count.
Nowadays, the vast majority of households receive invitations to respond online or by telephone. Only some 5 percent of the U.S. population will get the questionnaires from an actual census taker.
All that aside, local officials are hoping that local response is robust.
The census is done every 10 years as a way to grab an accurate count of the U.S. population. State, local, and federal lawmakers use census data to determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated for critical public services and programs. Getting everyone counted is critical for cities like Marysville, Yuba City and more smaller rural areas to move forward in a positive direction.
The deadline to submit the census data either online, through the mail or over the phone is April 30.
For individuals who receive daily mail at a PO Box, census media specialist Marna Davis said a bureau employee will hand deliver the information.
“For people who do not receive mail at their homes, a census bureau employee will drop off a 2020 census packet which details all the ways (people) can respond,” Davis said in a statement. “The questionnaire will be left next to the front door if no one is home, or if no one answers the door.”
Davis said the questionnaire is a simple process that is actually for information about yourself and for anyone living with you on April 1, which is Census Day.
“You will count everyone living and sleeping in your home most of the time, including children, roommates and friends and family,” Davis said.
For more information on the 2020 census visit https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2019/contact-strategies-viewer.html?utm_campaign=20200306msc20s1ccnwsrs&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
2020 census timeline
The 2020 census started to get mailed out last week and will continue through March 20, followed by reminder letters March 16-24. A reminder postcard will be sent out March 26-April 3, while a hard copy census is mailed out April 8-16; and final postcards submitted April 20-27.
From March 30-April 1 the bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness. As a part of the process, the bureau counts people in shelters, soup kitchens, mobile food vans, on the streets and in tent encampments.
In April census takers begin visiting college students who live on campus, people in senior centers and others who live among large groups of people. Between May and July census takers begin visiting homes that haven’t responded to the questionnaires.
In December, the bureau delivers apportionment counts to the president and Congress as required by law.