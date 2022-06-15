During the month of June, the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce is promoting local shopping by hosting a drawing for a $50 gift certificate.
According to Chamber officials, those who shop at any Colusa County business through the end of the month and spend $10 or more can write their name and phone number on the back of their receipt and drop it off at participating locations to be entered into the raffle.
Drop boxes are located at several businesses throughout the county, including Market Street Grill, ACE Hardware in Colusa, Colusa Flooring, Kittle’s Outdoor and Sports, Sour Robs, Granzella’s, ACE Hardware in Arbuckle, Grocery Outlet and Slough House Social.
The drawing will take place during the Chamber’s next board meeting July 6.
For more information, call the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce at 530-458-5525 or email info@colusachamber.org.