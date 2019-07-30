As August approaches and summer slowly fades to fall, rice fields are being drained and duck clubs are being flooded which means prime conditions for mosquito reproduction.
You may see the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District flogging trucks out and about in the evening hours during the summer months but that six-man crew does a lot more than just these weekly sprays to keep those pesky mosquitoes away from your summer fun.
“Most people think we just go out in the evening to spray but we work regular nine to five hours before that,” said David Whitesell, Colusa Mosquito Abatement District manager. “During the summer months we work 10- to 12-hour shifts to stay ahead of the mosquitoes.”
The crew – consisting of three full-time employees and three seasonal hires – start their morning cleaning all of the spray trucks and getting them ready for the busy night ahead. They service the eight-truck fleet of spray trucks as well as maintain all of the equipment used during flogging.
Once the trucks are ready to go, district personnel are out daily monitoring mosquito populations to determine the best management practices to reduce mosquito populations. The types of control methods include, biological control, source reduction and chemical control.
“A big part of our job is surveillance,” Whitesell said. “We don’t want to hit too early with the spray so we monitor areas to determine when to treat it.”
District personnel are also responsible for conducting mosquito surveillance daily. They monitor mosquito borne diseases by trapping and collecting mosquito pools and taking blood samples from the district’s sentinel chicken flock. These samples are sent to local labs to determine if any diseases or viruses are present in the area.
As we enter peak mosquito season in the weeks ahead, the district will be ramping up control efforts once again so residence can continue to enjoy the rest of their summer free of mosquitoes. Airplane spraying will be utilized from August through October in addition to the weekly truck floggings the district has been doing since spring.
Whitesell said mosquitos can reproduce within three to four days when conditions are hot.
“Nothing is wetter than rice water and we are completely surrounded by it,” Whitesell said. “That with the warmer weather provide the ideal conditions for mosquitoes to spawn.”
According to Whitesell, staying in front of the quickly growing mosquito population is very labor intensive because of the quickly changing environments they live in and the district is constantly monitoring the area to maintain these populations.
During the cooler months of the year, the three full-time district employees spend their time preparing for the busy summer months by servicing and building machinery they will need during mosquito season.
Because the district was having trouble finding and replacing parts to older machines, district employees decided to start making their own machinery, said Dan Kiely, Colusa Mosquito Abatement District east side manager.
“They are also much easier to maintain because if they break down we can go uptown and grab a part and fix it ourselves,” Kiely said. “We couldn’t get parts for the old Crosley machines we use to use.”
Whitesell said he has seen a lot of changes in the 34 years he has been employed at the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District but is very happy with the work the district is doing.
“My guys are really talented and the community has been so supportive,” Whitesell said. “And I am really proud of where we are as a district.”