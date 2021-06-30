To make the 1,381 miles of Interstate 5 safer for all summer travelers, state patrol agencies in California, Oregon and Washington will implement a safety campaign called “I-5 Alive” starting Friday.
“Driving responsibly and at a reasonable speed is the best way to help ensure you and your passengers will arrive at your destination safely,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “We know people are eager to get out and travel, but reckless driving will not get you there sooner – it will just create dangerous conditions for you and everyone else on the road.”
According to a release issued by the California Highway Patrol, this coordinated education and enforcement effort will be focused on speeding drivers.
“In addition to a social media campaign, officers of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Oregon State Police (OSP) will be especially watchful for traffic violations that often lead to tragedy on our highways,” it was stated in the release. “Speed and distracted driving top the list, along with driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol and failing to use safety belts and child safety seats.”
According to the release, citations issued in California by the CHP to drivers for speeds in excess of more than 100 mph increased drastically during the early days of the pandemic, from 1,331 citations statewide in May 2019 to 3,480 in May 2020, an increase of 161 percent. The number of citations for driving over 100 mph is still well above pre-pandemic levels, with 2,201 citations in April 2021.
Five simple strategies for drivers to help make I-5 safer for everyone, according to the release, include slowing down, driving sober, practicing patience, putting down your phone and buckling up.
“Each state agency will use its best strategies to provide additional enforcement presence during July, including use of existing grant funding and shifting resources already on the road over to the I-5 corridor,” it was stated in the release.