The annual Christmas Tyme in Colusa event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to the nature of the current COVID cases along with surrounding counties being in the purple tier, this event is canceled so that we can keep our county safe, our businesses open and our kids in school,” said Jennifer Diaz, Colusa County Chamber of Commerce secretary.
For the last four years the event has been presented by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club and the city of Colusa, but has been held in the community for more than two decades.
John Rodgers, chairperson for last year’s event, said the festivities usually draw more than 1,000 people to the main drag of Colusa for the beloved holiday event.
Typically, Market Street in Colusa will be shut down between Fourth and Eighth Street, with dozens of vendors lining the streets offering everything from food, homemade items, community resources, crafts and more. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is also held during the event to kick off the festivities and members of the Colusa Fire Department will fetch Santa from the North Pole to take photos and hand out candy canes.