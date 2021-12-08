Hundreds of people bundled up Friday night to attend the annual Christmas Tyme in Colusa festivities.
Chad Nall, Christmas Tyme in Colusa chairperson, said it was great to see so many people come out to the event this year, especially since it had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a great event for the kids, a great event for everyone,” said Nall. “It’s just what everyone needs right now after dealing with COVID the past few months.”
For more than 20 years, Market Street in Colusa has been shut down between Fourth and Eighth streets for the annual holiday event and lined with dozens of vendors offering everything from food, homemade items, community resources, crafts and more.
Nall said there were approximately 65 vendors in attendance this year.
There was also a children’s play area with snow machines which are always a big hit with the little ones, live music by the local band Industrial Drive and a visit from Santa.
Nall said there were some new additions to the festivities this year including a walking performance by a five student ensemble from Maxwell Unified School District’s Music Department, a new giant jenga game in the kids area, additional space heaters throughout the event and a standing fire pit for roasting marshmallows, facilitated by the Colusa Cub Scouts Pack 5 and the Colusa Troop 5 Geckos.
“We also got a new and improved backdrop for the photos with Santa and the Stardust Dance students are back again this year,” said Null.
The event is organized each year through a coordinated effort by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club, the city of Colusa and the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce.
“We have a really good crew and the dynamic between all four groups is amazing,” said Nall.
Each year, organizers also get assistance from the Colusa Fire Department, the Colusa Police Department and the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department.
“This is a huge community event that takes multiple agencies to get done,” said Nall. “All of this would not be possible without the community. It really does take an army.”