For nearly 50 years, the Super Seven Award Dinner has recognized the top seven scholars from the junior and senior classes at Colusa High School and on Monday the tradition continued, as 14 honorees and their parents were acknowledged for their efforts during a ceremony held in the Colusa High School gymnasium.
Tina Lyons, associate student body director at Colusa High School and organizer of this year’s Super Seven event, said she worked with the Torchbearer Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority – who have hosted the event for the past 25 years – to organize the annual awards dinner for the young scholars.
Members of Torchbearer Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi presented each student with a Certificate of Achievement during the ceremony in addition to a $200 scholarship. Seniors also had the opportunity to speak at the ceremony to pay tribute to their most influential teacher throughout their years of schooling.
Colusa High School officials also awarded the Torchbearer Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members with the Heart of the Hawk award at the ceremony, according to Lyons, for their dedication to the educational achievement of Colusa High School students throughout the years.
According to Sun-Herald archives, the Colusa Women’s Club started the award dinner tradition in 1975 to encourage academic scholarship among the students in Colusa and the sorority took over organizing the event in 1998.
The 2022 Super Seven seniors honored for their academic excellence are:
– Gladis Almaraz Ramirez, the daughter of Joel Almaraz and Gladis Rameriz. Her main interests in school include physics, environmental science and math. She is also active in the Art Club, Friday Night Live, Spanish Club, the Independent Living Program, the California Scholarship Federation Club and sports. After high school she plans to attend a community college before transferring to a four-year university to pursue a career in nursing. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, learning new languages, gardening, cooking, hiking, painting, stargazing and listening to music.
– Lisandra Fuerte-Garcia, the daughter of Nora Garcia and Abimael Fuerte. Her main interests in school include math and science. She is also active in girls soccer, cross country, Future Farmers of America, Spanish Club, Art Club and the California Scholarship Federation Club. After high school, she plans to attend college. In her spare time she enjoys reading, running and soccer.
– Holley Hickel, the daughter of Robert and Kelley Hickel. Her main interests in school include agriculture, English and extracurricular activities. She is also active in volleyball, basketball, softball, the Associate Student Body Executive Board, Future Farmers of America, Future Business Leaders of America and the Colusa County Fairgrounds Junior Fair Board. After high school she plans to attend a junior college and major in ag business to become an agricultural marketing executive. She is also considering majoring in hospitality management to become an international flight attendant. In her spare time she enjoys being with friends and family, playing and watching sports, going to the lake, volunteering, listening to music and shopping.
– Ethan Lay, the son of Eric and Jenny Lay. His main interests in school include math, physics, economics and business. He is also active in cross country, basketball, baseball, the Associate Student Body, Future Farmers of America, Future Business Leaders of America and the California Scholarship Federation Club. After high school he plans to attend Concordia University, Nebraska to study engineering while playing baseball. In his spare time he enjoys playing sports, playing video games and spending time with family and friends.
– Nicholas Price, the son of Charles and Leann Price. His main interests in school include math, science and sports. He is also active in basketball, baseball, football, Future Business Leaders of America and the Elite Scholars Academy. After high school he plans to attend a four-year university and major in engineering. In his spare time he enjoys sports, video games and hanging out with friends.
– Maria Emely Valdez, the daughter of Jose and Carmen Valdez. Her main interests in school include environmental science, advanced biology and history. She is president of the Art Club and is also active in tennis, the Environmental Science Academy and Upward Bound. After high school she plans to attend a four-year university to study ecology and evolutionary biology to pursue a career in scientific illustration. In her spare time she enjoys listening to music, drawing, playing games with friends and learning.
– Renee Wrysinski, the daughter of Joe and Colleen Wrysinski. Her main interests in school include math and science. She is also active in Future Business Leaders of America, the Elite Scholars Academy, tennis, Girl Scouts, band, Spanish Club and Drama Club. After high school she plans to study biomedical engineering at a college that has yet to be determined. In her spare time she enjoys watching movies and television, spending time with friends, playing with her cats and sleeping.
This year’s Super Seven juniors are: Alexis Avera, daughter of David and Christy Avera; Ofelia “Sofia” Benitez, daughter of Angeles Cano; Emily Garcia, daughter of Jalissa Silva-Garcia and Jesse Garcia; Jose Garcia Alverez, son of Matha Alverez and Fernando Garcia; Nisi Patel, daughter of Fanny Patel; Luis Lozano Rodriguez, son of Miguel Lozano and Maria Rodriguez; and Rodolfo Rodriguez Mendoza, son of Olga Mendoza and Rodofo Rodriguez Soto.