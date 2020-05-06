CHS students elected to FBLA State Officers Team

Despite the cancelation of school functions and mass gatherings, Future Business Leaders of America chapters from all over the state came together virtually to elect their representative team for the upcoming year and two Colusa High School students were appointed.
Junior Kelsea Whiting will lead the 2020-21 State Officers team as president and sophomore Renee Wrysinski will serve as secretary.
Nikole Burg, FBLA advisor at Colusa High School, said that because the State Leadership Conference was canceled due to COVID-19, participating students had to resort to virtual campaigning as well.
“Students established their three campaigns, created virtual campaign materials, recorded their campaign speeches and participated in a live caucus (last) Saturday morning where nearly 100 student delegates from across California asked the candidates questions in a ‘town hall’ format,” said Burg.
Wrysinski said this switch made her nervous about how she would connect with the voting delegates, because she would not be able to meet with them in person to discuss her experiences and platform.
Burg said both girls had very admirable goals connected to their campaigns.
“Renee wants to establish a scholarship to support students with financial need that qualify to compete at an otherwise potentially cost-prohibitive State Leadership Conference,” said Burg. “She has observed classmates and friends who were not able to attend past conferences due to the cost of attending. Kelsea wants to create more opportunities for government involvement at the local, section and state level including bridging FBLA students with internship opportunities within government as well as inviting government officials to participate in FBLA events.”
According to Burg, ballots were cast virtually following the caucus and results were announced later that evening.
Whiting said the hours following the caucus were the most nerve wracking of her life, repeatedly refreshing her Instagram for six hours until the results were announced.
“When the results came out, I was brought to tears because in the back of my mind during those six hours of waiting, winning felt so out of reach,” said Whiting.
The ladies were installed into their new positions on the evening of April 27 in FBLA’s traditional installation ceremony via Zoom, said Burg.
“Being elected as California FBLA State President was a dream I have had since I was a freshman in high school,” said Whiting. “I have fallen in love with being able to inspire young leaders to achieve their highest potential in FBLA and I knew I would be able to do that on a large scale as State President. The last State President from Colusa was 20 years ago and I wanted more than anything to bring representation to our tiny town.”
Wrysinski also said that FBLA quickly became one of her passions after joining.
“My involvement in it has truly been one of the highlights of my high school experience so far,” said Wrysinski. “I am especially honored to be elected to this position as a sophomore, and will be a junior during the majority of my term, because the highest positions in our organization are usually held by those in their final year of high school.”
Burg said as State Officers, they will be responsible for leading the program of work for the state chapter of California FBLA in line with the goals they set for themselves as well as coordinate the two Leadership Development Institute conferences in the Fall, support California’s six Section Conferences in early Spring and then execute the State Leadership Conference next April.
“It is really great to have two State Officers representing such a small chapter, and it is a huge honor to be representing Colusa,” said Wrysinski. “I am incredibly grateful to Ms. Burg, our FBLA adviser, for all her support the past two years. I wouldn’t be where I am without her and can’t thank her enough. I am thrilled to be serving the members of CA FBLA as their State Secretary, and am beyond excited for the new experiences this upcoming year will bring!”