CHS to welcome new assistant principal

It was announced on Monday that Meghan Burke was selected as assistant principal at Colusa High School and Colusa Alternative High School. She will take on this position at the start of the 2022/23 school year.
According to school officials, Burke previously served the Esparto Unified School District in a variety of roles for the past six years.
She received her bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly Humboldt in liberal studies and holds a master’s degree in leadership and educational administration from University of Massachusetts Global.
According to officials, Burke expressed a desire to support all students on their journey through their high school years, equip them for adult life and she said she is looking forward to her new role as assistant principal of Colusa High School and Colusa Alternative High School.
Burke will be replacing Casey Johnson, who served as assistant principal at Colusa High School for several years.