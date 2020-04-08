A community Easter drive-in service, hosted by Williams Community Church, Williams Neighborhood Church and Parkside United Methodist Church, will be held in the Granzella’s parking lot, 451 Sixth St., Williams, starting at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday (April 12).
Participating cars are asked to come with their windows rolled up and can tune into an FM radio station to hear an Easter service while they watch from their vehicle. Cars will follow social distancing guidelines and are asked to keep their windows up.
Upon arrival, each car will receive an Easter program and a bag of Easter eggs for families to take home and have their own Easter egg hunt.