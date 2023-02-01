Citizens for a Better Williams are offering a scholarship to a graduating senior whose choices and passions reflect those of the organization.
“It is not about being the best student or the best athlete, it’s about volunteering and giving back to your community or to others in need,” read a statement from Citizens for a Better Williams.
According to officials, the scholarship was established to inspire students to volunteer to make a difference, big or small, in the local community.
Committee members said the $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a senior from Williams Junior/Senior High School who exemplifies community service and has a GPA of 3.0 or higher, has served a minimum of 50 hours of community service within the last 12 months, and has demonstrated plans to attend an institution of higher learning, which can be a two-year or four-year college, university or vocational school.
Those interested in applying are asked to email a completed application to patti.morris@yahoo.com, along with two letters of recommendation from a teacher, counselor, coach, supervisor or community leader, an outline of school, church and community involvement and examples of leadership experiences that have taught the applicant about commitment and dedication.
Incomplete applications will not be considered.
Applications are due by May 12 and a telephone interview may be required.
For more information, call Patti Morris at 925-285-3757.