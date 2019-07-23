A growing cannabis industry is bringing new revenue into the city of Colusa. To determine the best way to allocate these finds, the Colusa City Council recently established an Ad Hoc committee to advise the city on how to use this cannabis income.
Colusa Mayor Greg Ponciano appointed council members Tom Reische and Josh Hill to serve on this committee in June. The committee will work with the city manager and the fiance director during the fiscal year to strategize the best ways to spend these funds, Ponciano said.
Ponciano said any revenue generated by the cannabis industry will remain segregated unless there is direct council action.
“We wanted to keep these funds separate from the general fund to create transparency with the public,” Ponciano said. “This way the public will be able to see exactly how that money is spent.”
Currently there are three cannabis businesses open in Colusa and three larger facilities are expected to be operational within the next year.
Ponciano said the cannabis industry is currently the most lucrative business in the city, generating an estimated $510,000 this year.
With additional businesses expected to open during the next fiscal year, Ponciano anticipates cannabis revenue could be up to $1.5 million within the next year.
“Our mandated general reserve fund balance is $1.25 million dollars,” Ponciano said. “Cannabis revenue has the potential to fund the entire reserve which would free up millions of dollars that could be used other places.”
Ponciano said he anticipates some of the cannabis revenue will be used for capital projects around the city such as work on streets and sidewalks.
“We want to use the money on something the public can see,” Ponciano said. “These kind of projects show people exactly what the money is being used for and revamps the city.”
Ponciano said he also anticipates a portion of these funds will be used to help pay down long term liabilities – such as PERS – and lower annual costs by funding trusts.
“After going through the budget, we have been given the opportunity of an entirely new income string and we want to take advantage of that,” Ponciano said.
Although he said he is excited about the possibilities that may open up for the city with this additional revenue, Ponciano said the city plans to be very cautious with these funds.
“We are going to start out slow and see what financial impacts are made before making any big decisions,” Ponciano said.