The city of Colusa is seeking community input as they move forward with creating a master plan to revitalize Levee Park and the stretch of Main Street from Fifth to Ninth Streets.
“Levee Park is expected to play a larger role in future tourism and economic development efforts - enriching the Historic Downtown with increased events and visitors,” read a release issued by the city. “The park is also an important gateway to the recreational bounty of the river, and the new park is anticipated to improve access points and usability.”
According to the release, the city was able to hire the Chico based landscape architecture firm Melton Design Group for creation of the Levee Park Master Plan after winning a United States Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Technical Assistance grant intended for park improvements.
This meeting is part of a series of city hosted meetings aimed at bringing new life into the parks around Colusa.
“We’re very excited about this upcoming Levee Park planning process” says Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain. “This Master Plan is important to getting the park amenities built. We need people to come to the meetings and tell us what they want.”
The Levee Park planning meeting will be held in the conference room at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 5 p.m. Seating will be limited to 25 people. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom and Facebook Live. To view, visit https://zoom.us/j/99055884091or the City of Colusa, California Facebook page.
The next meeting will be held via Zoom on Tuesday Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. To watch the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/96350519021.
The final park planning meeting will be held in-person at Colusa City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.
For more information, email citymanager@cityofcolusa.com.