Indian Valley Assembly of God, in conjunction with the Colusa Chamber of Commerce and the Ministerial Association of Colusa County, will be collecting clothing donations at several locations throughout the county next week to assist those in need.
According to a release issued by the church, donations will be distributed to fire victims, the homeless and those affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic within Colusa County and surrounding churches and outreach programs.
Sarkis Nercessian, pastor at Indian Valley Assembly of God, said this is the first time the church has facilitated a clothing drive and they are doing so in the hopes of equipping local churches with items to start a clothing closet.
“What we are going to be doing is taking pictures of every item of clothing and we are going to catalog them on an online platform called Air Table where the public can go and search for a specific item of clothing,” said Nercessian. “Regardless of where they live in the tri-county, they can say they want that item and it will be delivered to a church that is close to them or it will be delivered to them directly.”
Donations will be collected at the following locations on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 1-4 p.m.:
- The Colusa Chamber of Commerce, 2963 Davidson Court, Colusa;
- Colusa Assembly of God, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa;
- Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams;
- Indian Valley Assembly of God, 4570 Lodoga Stonyford Road, Stonyford.
The church is also available to pick up donations.
Nercessian said the church will wash, catalog and distribute all of the donated items to area churches after the collection, regardless of denomination.
For more information or to make arrangements for a donation pick up, call 963-3470 or message Indian Valley Assembly of God on Facebook.