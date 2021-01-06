Coaches, players, school officials reflect on 2020

The following is a compilation of reactions from our area’s sports world following certain phases of the COVID-19 restrictions and cancellations that occurred throughout 2020. They were taken directly from published stories in the Appeal and the Colusa County Sun-Herald.
**
“The hardest thing was being away from the kids so long and going over Xs and Os and chalk talk. All summer and most of the spring they’re used to being in training mode … Glad they can get back at it with their friends.”
– Colusa High head coach Matthew Jessee following the first reopening of high school training camp.
**
“(The state plan) would ruin small schools because of overlapping. You have to give each season an equitable amount of time.”
– Colusa High Athletic Director Eric Lay on the NSCIF COVID plan deviating from the state
**
“The past year feels like the same exact month, Every day feels exactly the same. It’s frustrating because I miss my team and becoming closer with them throughout the season.”
– Corrine Matthews on the decision from the California Interscholastic Federation to delay reopening of prep sports until 2021.
**
“Nothing has been canceled. “To me that is a good sign.”
– East Nicolaus High Athletic Director Neil Stinson on the possibility of high school sports returning in 2021
**
“It turned out for the best, I feel blessed to be able to play my senior year.”
– Yuba City High senior Takeshi Faupula transferring to Utah to play high school football.
**
“I don’t think Erick (Burns) or I ever envisioned the role of saying we can’t compete. The way out is to stay safe and follow the guidance so we can return to some level of normal.”
– Dr. Tawny Dotson, Yuba College President on the 49ers opting out of fall sports.
**
“(We) were in the stands when they made the announcement; the Kings came out, the Pelicans did not. I knew something was not quite right. I understand the reason they’re doing it and I assume I will be reimbursed for the event.”
“It’s a little bit deflating but I understand. As someone over 60 I am in that demographic so it’s probably best not to be in those big groups.”
– Marysville native Dennis Bissell on witnessing the NBA shutdown firsthand back in March.