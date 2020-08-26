A College City man is headed to trial for five counts related to sexual abuse of two young victims over a 10-year period.
Benjamin Villanueva, 43, was arrested in March and charged with two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, continuous sexual abuse, rape, and committing a lewd or lascivious act with a victim 14 or 15 years old.
At a preliminary hearing Friday, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter ruled that enough evidence had been presented to bring Villanueva to trial for four of the five counts. Wirtschafter ruled that not enough evidence had been presented to try him for rape, but instead modified the charge to a count of unlawful sex with a minor under 16 years old.
Villanueva’s attorney Roberto Marquez argued that the court did not have jurisdiction to rule on three of the counts because the alleged incidents took place in other counties. Wirtschafter said the question of jurisdiction did not have to be decided before a preliminary hearing. He also ruled that because no evidence had been presented regarding force, fear or menace, in regards to the intercourse, Villanueva could not be held to answer for rape.
Wirtschafter scheduled an arraignment on the information for Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. Villanueva remains in custody on $1 million bail.