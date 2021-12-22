Colusa and East Nicolaus girls lead Mid-valley’s all-section reps

Colusa’s Reese Roper (23) fires up her team against East Nicolaus this year.

 Jeff Larson/Sun-Herald

East Nicolaus and Colusa High girls volleyball led the mid-valley with their team finishes this fall on the court.

East Nicolaus, behind a daunting front-row attack, won its first Northern Section championship since at least 1982 in its first trip to the finals since 2009. Colusa got back to the finals for a second straight season, winning over 30 matches. Both schools earned spots on the all-NSCIF team voted on by the Appeal-Democrat, MaxPreps.com, Shasta County Sports, Red Bluff Daily News, Redding Record-Searchlight and the Chico Enterprise-Record. 

All the mid-valley selections made the third team: East Nicolaus’ Jadyn Hoffman and Kiyana Faupula were selected as outside hitters, while Colusa senior Reese Roper was an all-around pick.

Hoffman, a freshman, finished fourth in the section in hitting percentage and seventh in kills. Faupula was fourth in hitting percentage, top 20 in kills and top 15 in blocks as a senior middle for East Nicolaus (19-3).

Joining the Spartans on the third team was Roper, an all-round star for the RedHawks (32-9) during their run to the finals.

Roper had nearly 200 kills to finish top 20 in the section. She averaged nearly four kills a set and converted almost 50 percent of her swings this season.

Roper and Colusa fell in straight sets to state champion University Prep in the D-IV NSCIF finals in Red Bluff.

All-section team

First Team

OH – Kaitlyn Cabral, University Prep

OH – Carly McPherson, Chico

OH – Emma Daugherty, Pleasant Valley

MH – Franchesca Martins, Orland

S – Morgan Wilding, University Prep

S – Macey Bunn, Foothill

AA – Delaney Thau, Pleasant Valley

Second Team

OH – Ashlee Kraft, University Prep

OH – Madelyn Frick, Foothill

OH – Elle Weaver, University Prep

MH – Maddie Struthers, Chico

S – Zoey James, Orland

S – Shawnee Church, West Valley

AA – Taylor King, West Valley

Third Team

OH – Jadyn Hoffman, East Nicolaus

OH – Kiyana Faupula, East Nicolaus

OH – Giselle Rodriguez, Fall River

MH – Brynn Scribner, Trinity

S – Kylie Dawes, Yreka

S – Maritza Chavolla, Tulelake

AA – Reese Roper, Colusa

 

