Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office included the Colusa area as one of 18 projects in a $6 billion broadband investment, according to a news release.
The 18 locations are part of an effort to jump start the middle-mile broadband initiative, according to California Department of Technology Deputy Director of Communications Amy Norris.
“Less than 50 percent of the population in Colusa County currently has access to high speed internet, and the area was chosen because the middle-mile infrastructure in this location can be built relatively quickly and tied to existing or planned last-mile projects,” Norris said in an email.
The Colusa project will consist of approximately 11 miles on Interstate 5 and 10 miles along Highway 20 in Colusa, Williams and Arbuckle. The project will be implemented through the lease of existing fiber before a permanent build takes place, Norris said.
“The announcement of this site begins the planning process that will outline specifics, cost estimate and number of households that could benefit,” Norris said. “This project will provide the first ‘Middle Mile’ infrastructure needed so that in time, high speed broadband internet service can be delivered to residents of an area that has been historically underserved due to its location.”