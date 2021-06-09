Colusa 13, Live Oak 1 (5)
Courtesy of another double-digit run-rule performance, the Colusa High baseball team completed its masterpiece of a season, 13-1 over Live Oak on senior day last week in Colusa.
The RedHawks wrapped up a perfect league season and 27-1 overall mark this year. Due to COVID-19 regulations, a postseason in most of Northern California was taken off the table this year.
Blake Kalfsbeek wrapped up his prep career with a three-hit performance, scoring twice. Daniel O”Sullivan, Emanuel Frias and Drew Bradbury each notched two hits, with O’Sullivan recording a team-high five runs batted in.
Colusa used a four-pitch arsenal, with Bradbury going two and Mason Saso, Kalfsbeek and O’Sullivan each going one. Together they allowed one Live Oak hit and one unearned run.
Head coach Eric Lay said if you go by the numbers, this year’s Colusa was the best high school baseball team in his career.
In 2011, Lay coached Maxwell to a 30-0 season.
In a playoff, Lay would like the RedHawks’ chances.
“We have three of the best pitchers in the section,” he said. “We’re tough up and down the lineup. I don’t see anyone beating us (in playoffs).”
Lay said he told the team post-game that this was the most fun he had on a field.
The Lions finished the season at 0-12.