Colusa native Charles Jackson Faris is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, as reported by Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization.
“Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events,” read the release issued by McCully.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members from several countries including the United States and Canada. The Association also provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.
