One person has been arrested in connection to a Colusa burglary.
Colusa Police Department was dispatched to the area of First and Webster Streets in Colusa at approximately 11:40 p.m. Nov. 9 after a reporting party stated that their front door had been kicked in.
When officers arrived on scene, the victim was able to identify the suspect as Zachary Pomfret, who was believed to have left the area in a vehicle just prior to officers arrival.
“CPD continued to investigate the case and the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Pomfret on a vehicle stop in the area of Hwy 20 and Sycamore Cutoff,” it was stated in a release issued by the Colusa Police Department. “Pomfret was placed under arrest and booked at the jail.”
Pomfret was charged with first degree burglary of an inhabited dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the release, the Colusa Police Department continued their investigation and executed search warrants in Meridian as well as several locations in Colusa in relation to this case.