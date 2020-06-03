Colusa Casino reopening to the public today

The Cachil Dehe Band of Wintum Indians of the Colusa Indian Community and the Colusa Casino Resort Executive Leadership announced on Friday that Colusa Casino Resort will reopen to the public today, Wednesday, June 3, at 8 a.m.
The facility has been closed since March 19 in an effort to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so happy to begin welcoming back our family of team members and guests; we’ve missed seeing everyone,” said General Manager Victor Fernandez. “We received a very supportive and encouraging response to our Health and Safety plan from Colusa County Public Health and find comfort in knowing our extensive preparations will ensure a safe, and as always, fun gaming environment.”
According to a release issued by Colusa Casino Resort, Phase 1 of the reopening will include limited gaming machines, hours of operation and capacity. During this phase, the casino will be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m.
“All guests and team members will be required to wear face coverings at all times and have their temperature checked by a non-invasive thermal camera upon entering the property,” read the release. “Guests must be 21 years of age or older to enter the property at this time.”
While table games, Bingo, the River Valley Lodge, the gift shop, 37Seventy, and the Snack Bar will remain closed during this initial phase, Jack’s Lounge will offer a limited to-go only menu and Table 45 will offer dine-in service to groups smaller than six while enforcing social distancing practices.
For more information, call 458-6856.