Colusa Casino Resort and the Colusa Indian Community Council announced last week that it will be donating $17,400 to the Community Action Agency’s North State Food Bank from guest donated Cash Out vouchers.
According to the release, Colusa Casino Resort began their donated Cash Out Voucher collection program over a year ago.
“Since the launch of the program, Colusa Casino Resort has raised $21,000 that has been donated to various non-profit organizations that help people in need,” read the release.
The CAA’s North State Food Bank collects and distributes food throughout the service region encompassing Butte, Glenn, Colusa, Plumas, Sierra and Tehama counties.
Every month on average the North State Food Bank serves 45,000 residents in the six-county region, according to the release.