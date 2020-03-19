The Cachil Dehe Band of Wintum Indians of the Colusa Indian Community and the Colusa Casino Resort executive leadership team announced on Wednesday night that Colusa Casino Resort will temporarily be closing it's doors in an effort to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release issued by Colusa Casino Resort general manager Victor Fernandez, the closure will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday night.
"Colusa Casino Resort realizes this temporary closure will impact the lives of our team members and are working to finalize a plan to minimize the impacts throughout the closure," read the release.
Updated information will be made available on the Colusa Casino Resort website, Facebook page and mobile application as it becomes available.