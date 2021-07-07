Hundreds of yellow rubber duckies made their annual trip down the Sacramento River on the Fourth of July as part of the fourth annual Jim Davison Memorial Rubber Duckie Race.
The event, which is facilitated by the Colusa Lions Club, has been a Independence Day tradition in Colusa for more than 20 years, according to Jim Pingrey, Colusa Lions Club president.
The club, however, decided to rename the event in 2018 to honor the event’s co-founder, Jim Davison, who passed away in 2017.
Each year, community members have the opportunity to purchase $5 race tickets, each with a number that corresponds to one of the 1,500 numbered duckies that get thrown into the river as the clock strikes 2 p.m. on the Fourth.
Typically about 1,000 tickets are sold each year and Pingrey said 859 tickets were sold this year.
The three individuals that hold the ticket matching the first three duckies to cross under the River Road Bridge are named the winners and receive a cash prize.
Pingrey said Lidia Frantz came in first this year, Bob Wright of BJ Concrete came in second and D’Anne Bressler took the third place spot.
“Since we had a typo on the ticket we paid fourth place also and that went to Dennis Fox,” said Pingrey.
In addition to the members of the Lions Club, Pingrey said they would not be able to host this event without the support of the community – especially those that volunteer their boats and time to collect all of the floating duckies after the race.
“I would like to thank boat operators (and) owners Pat Kittle, Sean and Kristin Amsden, Dale Thompson, Frank Davison, Dave Tarr and Ralph and Debbie Sibley,” said Pingrey.
Later that day, more than 2,000 people gathered on Main Street in Colusa for the inaugural Watermelon Festival, hosted by the city of Colusa.
“Colusa is working hard to rebuild its tourism industry and events like these help us do that,” said Colusa Tourism Director Kristy Levings. “We appreciate and welcome everyone who comes to Colusa or attends one of our events. Now that we can be fully open, we have lots more coming over the next six months!”
In addition to the festival, the city also brought the annual fireworks show back to the river.
“Watching the fireworks in Colusa from the banks of the river is an annual tradition treasured by families from all over,” said Levings. “We’re excited to have reinstated this tradition and plan on hosting it annually along the river indefinitely.”
Levings said some of the most popular attractions this year included the amazing fireworks display over the river, the Whymcycles crazy bikes and the two stages of music.
“Not to mention the Free Watermelon!,” said Levings.
According to Levings both the fireworks show on the river and the Watermelon Festival will come back to the Sacramento River waterfront annually for the foreseeable future.
The city of Colusa also has a number of other events in the works in the coming weeks and months, including a taco festival on July 17, Duck Days August 21 and 22, and a classic car show on September 11.
For more information, visit www.DiscoverColusa.com.