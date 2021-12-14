In preparation for the upcoming year, the Colusa City Council announced last week the reorganization of its members in 2022.
Effective Dec. 8, Councilmember Thomas Reische will serve as mayor and Councilmember Daniel Vaca will serve as mayor pro tem.
Reische will be up for reelection in 2022 and Vaca’s term expires in 2024. .
Councilmember Josh Hill, who has served as mayor in 2021, will remain on the council as a member until he is up for reelection in 2022.
Councilmembers Denise Conrado and Greg Ponciano will also continue to serve on the council until they are up for reelection in 2024.