Colusa City Council approves six month moratorium to revitalize downtown

Colusa County Sun-Herald
With the hopes of bringing some much needed improvements to Colusa’s historic downtown district, the Colusa City Council approved a six month fee moratorium proposal at last week’s council meeting.
According to a release issued by the city of Colusa, the fee moratorium covers permits, plan checks and inspection fees for existing buildings and the area covered by the moratorium will primarily include Main and Market Streets.
“We have heard from multiple businesses and property owners that a program like this is attractive to them and would encourage them to fix up their buildings,” said City Manager Jesse Cain, who proposed the moratorium to the city council Jan. 19.
The six month pilot proposal program will be in effect from February through August and only existing buildings qualify, according to the release. All regular building permit processes still apply as well.
“This six-month moratorium is a good experiment to see how physical improvements in our downtown can positively impact businesses long term,” said Mayor Josh Hill. “Based on the city’s previous experience with fee moratoriums and reduced fees, I believe that this effort will contribute to revitalizing our unique downtown.”
To help local businesses and property owners navigate through their options and opportunities, the city will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending can access the meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/j/93902854666.
“The city hopes that property and business owners will take advantage of this fee moratorium to upgrade their exterior facades; a tactic destined to increase overall economic vitality and tourism,” it was stated in the release.
In addition to the moratorium, the city is also gearing up to finish its general plan edicts to rezone the downtown area from general commercial to mixed use zoning.
“We started this transition in 2013, and we’re going to finish it this year,” said Bryan Stice, community development manager and chief city planner. “When we move to mixed use zoning in the downtown, there will likely be aesthetic requirements that apply to future property improvements. This moratorium helps to kickstart renovations now.”
For additional information, contact Stice at 458-4740 extension 103 or email planning@cityofcolusa.com.