The Colusa City Council was tasked with discussing whether to approve two new city positions during last night’s meeting despite facing the largest budget deficit the city has seen to date and continued economic uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain submitted the two positions as separate agenda items to be considered by the council Tuesday evening.
The first item up for consideration was whether to approve the reinstatement of the Colusa Police Department Lieutenant, a position that Cain said has been vacant for years.
“It was abolished but I’m trying to bring it back,” said Cain.
The second is a newly created position, said Cain, which has been coined as the Economic Development, Communications, Tourism Director.
“We’ve done a lot of thinking, a lot of research, met with some council members on it and stuff and since Colusa is so unique and in kind of a rural area this is actually three different jobs rolled into one,” said Cain of the proposed position.
According to Cain, this newly created position, if approved, would be tasked with promoting and helping local businesses succeed, looking and applying for applicable grants, promoting and expanding on local tourism and events in addition to looking for new ways to bring money into the city through these avenues.
Cain said despite a less than stable city budget, he felt it was a good time to add these positions to the city’s repertoire because of the city’s current economic and staffing challenges.
“Going back and looking over the last few months and just realizing how many grants that are out there,” said Cain. “The city has been missing this opportunity for a number of years. Why aren’t we doing this? We should be applying for this stuff and if we would have done this ten years ago the city of Colusa could be a completely different place now.”
Cain estimates that the city is looking at a $480,000 to $490,000 budget delict going into the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“Even though the budget is as bad as it is, I think it is the right time to do because we just keep going down hill,” said Cain. “We have to figure out a way to climb ourselves out of that and make Colusa great again.”
Cain said that his goal for the new position is that it will be self-funded within 12 month, by bringing in more money for the city then the estimated $135,000 annually that this position is slated to add to the current city budget.
Councilmember Greg Ponciano has raised a lot of questions about these proposed changes, saying that there has been such little information given to the Council about the newly proposed position and the grants associated with it.
“These items were never agendized and discussed in front of the council,” said Ponciano. “It seems like we are on the fifth or sixth step of the process and the first steps were never taken.”
Ponciano said while he is all for economic development, the council has never discussed exactly what that means for the city of Colusa.
“Local government has to be transparent,” said Ponciano. “It doesn’t feel like that is what is happening here.”
Because the city council meeting was held after the time of publication, additional information about the discussion and vote was not available.