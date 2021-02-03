Colusa Community Blood Drive to be held next week

The First Presbyterian Church of Colusa, in conjunction with Vitalant, will host a community blood drive Feb. 9 from 2-6 p.m.
“The need for blood and blood products continues and this is a vital service we can provide for our community,” read a release issued by the church.
Due to guidelines in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, several health and safety measures will be in place during the blood drive including social distancing and temperature checks prior to check-in.
It is required that all participants wear a mask for the duration of their visit as well. Face shields and one-way valve masks are no longer approved for use, according to the release.
Vitalant has also instituted additional cleaning protocols between each donor and has limited allowed food to only pre-packaged snacks and drinks.
Those interested in donating must be at least 18-years-old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Individuals age 16-17 may donate as well, with a signed parent consent form. The form can be found at https://www.vitalant.org/getattachment/Resources/Donor-Forms/Minor-Donor-Permit/BS_319RS_rev6.pdf.aspx?lang=en-US.
Prior to donating, participants are asked to eat well, drink plenty of water and make sure they have their photo identification handy. They will need it to donate.
According to the release, during the screening process donors have their temperature, pulse, and blood pressure taken and their blood will be tested for hemoglobin level, total cholesterol and COVID-19 antibodies. These results will be made available upon request.
The blood drive will be in the social hall of the church, located at the corner of Fourth and Jay Streets in Colusa, and appointments are strongly encouraged.
To make an appointment call 530-893-5433 or visit https://donors.vitalant.org and enter Blood Drive Code SMFM012.
For more information, contact Robin Carter at 332-2706, email RCarter2@vitalant.org or visit https://www.vitalant.org/Home.aspx.