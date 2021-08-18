Registration is now open at Colusa County Adult School! Classes include High School
Diploma, HiSET, English as a Second Language (ESL), Citizenship, and Keyboarding/Office Skills. Keyboarding/Office Skills requires a $75 materials fee while all other courses listed are free of charge. Other Career Technical Education courses such as Microsoft Word, Microsoft
Excel, Accounting, and QuickBooks will be offered on a rolling basis beginning in October.
The Colusa County Adult School is located at the CCOE Education Village in Williams. Pre- testing is required for all classes and are by appointment only. To set up a pre-testing appointment or for more information, interested adults can contact Claudia Deniz at cdeniz@ccoe.net or (530) 473-1350. New students can register online at colusacountyadultschool.com, and returning students can register by contacting Mrs. Deniz.
Classes begin September 7.