The air quality advisory issued by the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District in response to the poor air quality conditions throughout the region from wildfire smoke has been extended through Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Air quality in Colusa County was listed as unhealthy for sensative groups on Tuesday, according to www.airnow.gov, and is expected to remain in this range through the week.
According to a release issued by the district, people with existing respiratory conditions, young children and elderly people are susceptible to health effects from these pollutants.
For more information, visit www.countyofcolusa.org/461/Air-Polllution-Control-District.